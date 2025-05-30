The Cursor for Designers
Now in Alpha Release
Code as you design
Onlook writes reliable code you can trust, exactly where it needs to go
Coming Soon
Design that scales
Use the design system you've already built with your code in a Figma-style interface
Bring your own projects into Onlook or start a new React website from Onlook
New Onlook Project
Start a React App
Build exceptional interfaces without compromise
Maintain version-control
how you want
Roll-back anytime – We never ship your code to production.
Your environment means
your security
Configure your environment to your requirements – Onlook works with your setup.
Code confidently,
locally
All of your code stays on your device – it never leaves your machine.
Works with your existing
build process
No adding new components.
No migration necessary.
Audit Onlook at any time
Visit our GitHub repo and peak under the hood to see how we're building Onlook.
Open source &
actively supported
People are raving about Onlook
Join thousands of developers and designers
from across the globe who are excited for the future of design
It's time for a change. Or two or three.
Test out new ideas, new styles, new copy, new layouts, and more