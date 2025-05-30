Subscribe to get updates on our latest product, Onlook for Web

Subscribe to get updates on our latest product, Onlook for Web

Subscribe for email updates to Onlook

About

Careers

2.8k
2.8k

The Cursor for Designers

Onlook lets you visually edit your React websites or webapps and
write your changes back to code in real-time

Onlook lets you visually edit your React website and write your changes back to code in real-time

Download the Desktop App

For Apple Silicon & Windows

Now in Alpha Release

Code as you design

Onlook writes reliable code you can trust, exactly where it needs to go

Opacity

85%

Fill

#00DEBA

Opacity

85%

Fill

#00DEBA

Chat

Styles

map_card.tsx

button.tsx

When this is clicked, make the map card appear and have an active background

I updated the Map Card to appear when the button is clicked, and I updated the background property to be the right style when it is active.

Ask follow up questions or provide more context...

Use AI to build your website

Prompt Onlook's AI to build, design, and experiment with your ideas. Go beyond pretty pixels and make your frontend interactive.

Get into the details

Adjust layouts, change colors, modify text, and more. No setup required.

Auto Layout

Auto Layout

Auto Layout

Typography

Typography

Typography

Borders

Borders

Borders

Padding

Padding

Padding

Margins

Margins

Margins

More...

More...

More...

Layers

Side menu

Primary navigation

Opener

H2

Welcome to your Dashboard

Overview

Client Logo

Actions

Share

New project

Projects section

Controls

Filter

Sort

Project • 12 instances

Variables

Assets

Color Styles

blue-100

blue-200

blue-300

blue-400

blue-500

blue-600

blue-700

blue-800

teal-100

teal-200

teal-300

teal-400

Teal / 500

Teal / 600

Teal / 700

Teal / 800

Variables

Assets

Text Styles

title1

36/Auto

title2

24/Auto

title3

20/Auto

largePlus

18/140

large

18/140

regularPlus

15/140

regular

15/140

smallPlus

13/140

small

33/140

microPlus

11/Auto

micro

11/Auto

Coming Soon

Design that scales

Use the design system you've already built with your code in a Figma-style interface

Custom Variables

Custom Variables

Custom Variables

Insert Components

Insert Components

Insert Components

Create new Components

Create new Components

Create new Components

Use any React website
styled with Tailwind

Use any React website styled
with Tailwind

Bring your own projects into Onlook or start a new React website from Onlook

Import existing project

Work on your React UI

Import existing project

Work on your React UI

Import existing project

Work on your React UI

New Onlook Project

Start a React App

You own your code, all the time

You own your code,
all the time

Build exceptional interfaces without compromise

Maintain version-control
how you want

Roll-back anytime – We never ship your code to production.

Your environment means
your security

Configure your environment to your requirements – Onlook works with your setup.

Code confidently,
locally

All of your code stays on your device – it never leaves your machine.

Works with your existing
build process

No adding new components.
No migration necessary.

Audit Onlook at any time

Visit our GitHub repo and peak under the hood to see how we're building Onlook.

Open source &
actively supported

Join our community of
Designers and Engineers

Supported by contributors, advocates, and enthusiasts

View GitHub Repo

View GitHub Repo

Join our Discord

Join our Discord

Join the Onlook
Community

Supported by designers, engineers, and contributors

Join our Discord

Join our Discord

People are raving about Onlook

Join thousands of developers and designers
from across the globe who are excited for the future of design

What is this, something like Figma and v0 fused into a devilish combo? There's something called "onlook" trending on GitHub, and it's so insanely cool it's scary.

Koder@海外Tech速報

What is this, something like Figma and v0 fused into a devilish combo? There's something called "onlook" trending on GitHub, and it's so insanely cool it's scary.

Koder@海外Tech速報

What is this, something like Figma and v0 fused into a devilish combo? There's something called "onlook" trending on GitHub, and it's so insanely cool it's scary.

Koder@海外Tech速報

From an era where web designers were synonymous with Photoshop and XD, we've moved into the Figma era. And now, a new tool powered by AI has emerged! Its name is "Onlook". In summary, it seems you can publish your designs directly.

Ryutaro

Studio Nika

From an era where web designers were synonymous with Photoshop and XD, we've moved into the Figma era. And now, a new tool powered by AI has emerged! Its name is "Onlook". In summary, it seems you can publish your designs directly.

Ryutaro

Studio Nika

From an era where web designers were synonymous with Photoshop and XD, we've moved into the Figma era. And now, a new tool powered by AI has emerged! Its name is "Onlook". In summary, it seems you can publish your designs directly.

Ryutaro

Studio Nika

Your products have helped me a lot. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Utsumura Fuki

Your products have helped me a lot. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Utsumura Fuki

Your products have helped me a lot. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Utsumura Fuki

lookin' rad!

Adam Argyle

Chrome CSS Developer Advocate at Google

lookin' rad!

Adam Argyle

Chrome CSS Developer Advocate at Google

lookin' rad!

Adam Argyle

Chrome CSS Developer Advocate at Google

Promising new tool for designers – gives you a Figma-like front end to visually edit your React app.

Aaron Epstein

Cofounder of Creative Market

Promising new tool for designers – gives you a Figma-like front end to visually edit your React app.

Aaron Epstein

Cofounder of Creative Market

Promising new tool for designers – gives you a Figma-like front end to visually edit your React app.

Aaron Epstein

Cofounder of Creative Market

Onlook is great...! I want to use this for all web production from now on...

Harukana

Designer at Meln Inc.

Onlook is great...! I want to use this for all web production from now on...

Harukana

Designer at Meln Inc.

Onlook is great...! I want to use this for all web production from now on...

Harukana

Designer at Meln Inc.

this is getting pretty ergonomically close to the synthesis of generative code & design great product @onlookdev 💫

Tina He

Product Lead, Developer Tools at Coinbase

this is getting pretty ergonomically close to the synthesis of generative code & design great product @onlookdev 💫

Tina He

Product Lead, Developer Tools at Coinbase

this is getting pretty ergonomically close to the synthesis of generative code & design great product @onlookdev 💫

Tina He

Product Lead, Developer Tools at Coinbase

V nice!

John Maeda

Head of Computational Design / AI Platform at Microsoft

V nice!

John Maeda

Head of Computational Design / AI Platform at Microsoft

V nice!

John Maeda

Head of Computational Design / AI Platform at Microsoft

While playing with it, I once again thought, "The boundary between design and development is melting away."

Kawai Design

While playing with it, I once again thought, "The boundary between design and development is melting away."

Kawai Design

While playing with it, I once again thought, "The boundary between design and development is melting away."

Kawai Design

Frequently Asked Questions

Frequently
Asked Questions

What is Onlook?
Is it easy to learn?
What kinds of things can I design with Onlook?
Why would I use Onlook when I can design in a different software?
How does Onlook work with React Apps?
How do I get started with Onlook?
What do I need in order to run Onlook?
How much does Onlook cost?
Who owns the code that I generate with Onlook?
What is Onlook?
Is it easy to learn?
What kinds of things can I design with Onlook?
Why would I use Onlook when I can design in a different software?
How does Onlook work with React Apps?
How do I get started with Onlook?
What do I need in order to run Onlook?
How much does Onlook cost?
Who owns the code that I generate with Onlook?
What is Onlook?
Is it easy to learn?
What kinds of things can I design with Onlook?
Why would I use Onlook when I can design in a different software?
How does Onlook work with React Apps?
How do I get started with Onlook?
What do I need in order to run Onlook?
How much does Onlook cost?
Who owns the code that I generate with Onlook?

It's time for a change. Or two or three.

Test out new ideas, new styles, new copy, new layouts, and more

Download the Desktop App

For Apple Silicon & Windows

Download the Desktop App

For Apple Silicon & Windows

http://localhost:3000/

Desktop

Layers

Pages

Header

Navigation

Main

Container

Your Dashboard

Last updated

Tuesday

Settings menu

Body

Recordings

Call 1

Call 2

Call 3

...

Notes

Footer

Assets

Variables

Color Styles

purple-400

purple-500

purple-600

purple-700

purple-800

blue-100

blue-200

blue-300

blue-400

blue-500

Open in VS Code

4 changes

Design

Interact

Share

Publish Code

Styles

Properties